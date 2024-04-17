CAGD gets new Controller General

By Edward Dankwah

Accra, April 17, GNA – President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akuffo- Addo has appointed a new Acting Controller and Accountant-General to head the Controller and Accountant-Generals Department (CAGD) following the resignation of Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem.

Mr. Kwasi Agyei, the New Acting Controller and Accountant-General, assumed office on Monday April, 15, 2024.

Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, the immediate past Controller and Accountant-General, at a short handing over ceremony, was excited that a new Acting Controller General had been appointed from within the Department.

He said this would serve as a motivation for staff of the Department, that through hard work, dedication and integrity one could rise to the top.

Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem said he had enjoyed massive support from staff of the Department right from top management to the least person and was very thankful for this gesture.

He said under his leadership, the Department had seen massive improvement and major technological transformation to the admiration of many stakeholders especially in the areas of Payroll, National Accounts and Public Financial Management policies and programs.

He thanked President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akuffo Addo, the Chairman of the Head of Service and Public Service Commission, and all staff of the Department for their support and the opportunity given him to serve the nation through the CAGD.

Mr. Kwasi Agyei, the new Acting Controller and Accountant-General, thanked the immediate past Controller for his exceptional leadership from which he had learnt a lot.

He also thanked President Nana Akuffo Addo, Mr Mohammed Amin Adam, the Minister for Finance, for the opportunity to serve the nation in this capacity.

“I am fully aware of the responsibilities and challenges that lies ahead as the new Acting Controller and Accountant General, and will therefore need the support and dedication of all staff of the Department,” he added.

Mr. Kwasi Agyei said the success of every organisation depended largely on the happiness and well- being of staff, hence the welfare of the staff was paramount to him.

He assured staff that he would create a work environment that fostered growth, recognised achievements and prioritised employee welfare to maintain high productivity and achieve goals.

Mr. Kwasi Agyei urged all staff to support him to make CAGD a better place for all.

Mr. Wisdom Komlan Messan, the Deputy Controller in charge of Audit and Investigations, on behalf of management, thanked the immediate past Controller for his exceptional leadership.

He assured Mr. Kwasi Agyei of their support.

Mr. Kwasi Agyei comes to the office with over 20 years wealth of experience in the public sector.

Until his appointment as the new Acting Controller and Accountant General, he was the Deputy Controller and Accountant-General in-charge of Treasury.

Mr. Kwasi Agyei is a Chartered Accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana.

He holds a Master of Science (MSc) Degree in Accounting and Finance, and International Master of Business Administration (MBA).

He also holds a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) Degree in Accounting and Economics.

Mr. Agyei has served on various Boards including the Ministerial Advisory Board of the Ministry of Finance, the Ghana Road Fund Management Board and the Railway Development Fund Committee.

He has also held several positions in different organisations including Director of Finance at the Ministry of Energy, Director of Accounts at the Ministry of Petroleum, Head of Finance at the Food and Drugs Authority and Chief Treasury Officer at the Ministry of Finance.

GNA

