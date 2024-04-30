NDC parliamentary candidate supports constituents

By Caesar Abagali

Lambussie, (UW/R), April 30, GNA – Professor Titus K. Beyuo, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parliamentary Candidate for the Lambussie Constituency, has presented vehicle tyres, two brand new batteries and a new water pumping generator to the district ambulance and fire tender at a total cost of GH¢ 20,500.00.

The Lambussie District Ambulance Service received brand new tyres while the District Fire Service also received a fire tender and a brand new generator for water pumping.

The presentation became necessary following a request to the candidate by the two emergency service providers for support.

In a speech read on his behalf by Mr David Boon, the NDC’s Lambussie Constituency Organizer, during the donation, Prof. Beyuo said it was unacceptable for an ambulance to be grounded for an extended period, jeopardising the lives of those in need of urgent medical attention.

According to him, the provision of the new tyres was a significant step towards restoring emergency services to full operational capacity.

The NDC PC called on the two agencies in the district to make judicious use of the resources to ensure that the machines were equipped to respond promptly to any future emergencies that might arise in the district.

He reiterated his unflinching commitment to supporting the development agenda of the constituency.

“I hold on to my agenda of moving my people to another level in terms of development and so I will continue to make my interventions. Let us stand united in our commitment to safeguarding our constituency and providing the support and assistance needed in times of crisis.

Together, we can strengthen our resilience and ensure the safety and well-being of all our constituents,” said Prof. Beyuo.

For more than three months, the only ambulance and the fire tender in the Lambussie District had been grounded while the ambulance had its tyres worn out, the battery for the fire tender had been damaged.

The impact of the grounded fire tender was felt when a devastating fire swept through a compound house in Suke, a community in the Lambussie district, affecting 14 rooms and leaving many families in a state of distress.

The victims sought assistance from Nandom in the Nandom Municipality, but due to the distance by the time the fire tender arrived at the disaster scene the harm had been caused.

Also, as a result of the grounded ambulance, a recent road traffic accident on the Lambussie-Piina road, resulted in the loss of two lives as the accident victims couldn’t be taken to the hospital on time for attention.

The Paramount chief of the Lambussie Traditional Area, Kuoro Issaka Tengie II, received the items and subsequently handed them over to the respective district officers.

Receiving the items, the District Fire Officer, Mr Alhassan Braimah, Head of Ambulance Service in the Lambussie District, expressed profound gratitude to Prof. Beyuo for the swift intervention and asked for God’s blessings for him in his endeavours.

The District Manager of the National Ambulance Service also expressed delight in the timely and critical intervention, stressing that Prof. Beyuo had demonstrated that he appreciated the importance of emergency services in the district.

A respected medical doctor, a scholar, a community leader and the immediate past General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association, Prof. Beyuo has shown commitment to the development of the constituents in various areas.

Over the past eight years, he has been providing assistance to constituents through various initiatives including healthcare support, education programmes, and youth empowerment among others.

GNA

