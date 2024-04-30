Power outages making water treatment, supply to Mfantseman Area difficult

By Isaac Arkoh

Cape Coast, April 30, GNA – The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) says the frequent power interruptions are making it extremely difficult to treat and supply water from its treatment Dam at Baifikrom to residents in the Mfantseman Municipality of the Central Region.

Additionally, the Company is also battling with inadequate inflows of freshwater into the Dam, making it unable to get enough water for treatment.

Nana Yaw Barima Barnie, the Central and Western Regions Communications Officer, said the present situation had led to water supply challenges in the communities it serves in the Saltpond Area.

“The difficulties are compounded by the current unstable power supply regime,” he noted.

The Baifikrom Water Treatment Plant which supplies potable water to Saltpond and its environs has two sources of raw water on the Ochi-Nakwa River and a Dam shared with the Irrigation Development Authority in the area.

At the moment, he said, the Ochi-Nakwa River had dried up, hence, “We are unable to pump raw water from the river to augment supply from the Dam, which is also at its critical level.

“We wish to inform our valued customers in Saltpond, Mankessim, Biriwa, and surrounding communities that due to inadequate inflows of freshwater into the Dam at Baifikrom, we are unable to extract enough water for treatment.

“We are, therefore, entreating our cherished customers to bear with us as we go through these difficult times.”

GNA

