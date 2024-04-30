Ejisu by-election updates

NPP’s Kwabena Boateng confident of victory

Ejisu: 2:00PM

Mr. Kwabena Boateng, the NPP’s parliamentary candidate in the Ejisu by-election has expressed confidence of winning today’s polls.

Mr Kofi Akpaloo expresses satisfaction about voting process

Ejisu: 1:00PM

Mr. Percival Kofi Akpaloo of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has expressed satisfaction about the process.

He also expressed confidence that his candidate, Beatrice Boakye, would emerge victorious.

Voting has been smooth—Dr Serebour Quaicoe

Ejisu: 12:00PM

Voting underway

Ejisu, Ashanti: 7:34AM

Voting is underway in the Ejisu Constituency by-election where more than 100,000 voters are expected to vote in 204 polling stations to elect a new Member of Parliament.

As at 0730 hours, voting had started at most of the polling stations visited by the Ghana News Agency.

Six candidates including three independent candidates are contesting in the race to replace Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, the former Member of Parliament whose demise triggered the election.

They are Kwabena Boateng, New Patriotic Party (NPP), Esther Osei, Convention People’s Party (CPP), Beatrice Boakye, Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).

Those contesting as independent are Kwabena Owusu-Aduomi, Joseph Attakora, and Joseph Fredua Agyemang.

More updates to follow soon.

GNA

