Firefighting continues at Copenhagen’s historic stock exchange

Copenhagen, Apr. 17, (dpa/GNA) – Firefighting work is continuing at the historic stock exchange in Copenhagen, one of Denmark’s oldest and most iconic buildings, after a fire broke out a day earlier.

“This morning we are still extinguishing the fire in the burnt-out part, of which only the outer walls are still standing,” the fire department said on X on Wednesday morning.

The fire has been under control since Tuesday afternoon.

The brigade is making sure that the fire does not spread to other parts of the building. They expect the extinguishing work to take at least another day.

Work is also under way to stabilize the outer walls of the 400-year-old building so that they cannot topple over. Containers are being set up on the outside of the walls for this purpose.

The cause of the fire is still unclear.

The building’s spire, which is a symbol of the city, fell from the roof shortly after the fire broke out. By the time the emergency services had brought the blaze under control, around half of the building and important load-bearing structures had been destroyed.

The building, which was no longer being used as a stock exchange, had been undergoing restoration work and was covered in scaffolding. GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

