Facility managers urged to adopt cutting-edge technologies 

By Eunice Hilda A. Mensah/Delphina Addo-Dankyi

Accra, April 30, GNA – Mr Sampson Opare-Agyemang, the Ghana Chapter President of the International Facility Management Association (IFMA) has asked facility managers to adopt cutting-edge technologies, sustainable methodologies, and collaborative strategies to shape the future of the industry.

Mr Opare-Agyemang, who made the call at a press launch of the 2024 “World Facility Management Day celebration” in Accra, said by inspiring innovation, they aimed to usher in a transformative era within the field of facility management.

He explained that innovation served as the dynamic force propelling the journey forward in the realm of facility management and remained at the core of their approach, driving the pursuit of progress and evolution within the industry.

The theme, “Inspire, Integrate, Innovate: Ignite Your Career in FM,” he said resonated deeply with their mission to empower facility managers to excel in their careers and make a meaningful impact in the country.

Acknowledging the inherently multidisciplinary nature of the field, Mr Opare-Agyemang called for a collaboration and knowledge exchange among diverse stakeholders.

“By fostering a culture of integration, we strive to create seamless connections between professionals, organisations, and industries, recognising that collective efforts are essential for driving progress and achieving excellence in our endeavors,” he said.

The Ghana Chapter President pledged the Chapter’s preparedness to strengthen the bonds between stakeholders within the facility management community in their unwavering commitment to integration.

Through concerted efforts to build bridges and foster meaningful partnerships, the Chapter aimed to create a supportive ecosystem that facilitated the exchange of ideas, best practices, and resources, he noted.

Such endeavours, he explained were essential as they navigated the intricate challenges that confronted their field, ensuring that they remained agile and adaptive in their responses.

“Let us come together to inspire, integrate, innovate, and ignite our passion for facility management. Let us celebrate World Facility Management Day with enthusiasm and dedication and let us shape a brighter future for our profession and our nation,” he added.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

