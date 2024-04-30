Africa Education Trust Fund congratulates Zenith Bank’s Founder

By Iddi Yire

Accra, April 30, GNA – The Africa Education Trust Fund (AETF) has congratulated Mr Jim Ovia, the Founder of Zenith Bank PLC, on his recent appointment as the Chairman of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND).

This appointment, according to the Africa Education Trust Fund, marks a significant milestone not only for Mr Ovia but also for the advancement of education in Nigeria and across the African continent.

A statement issued by Professor Goski Alabi, Company Secretary, AETF, copied to the Ghana News Agency, said Mr Ovia’s vast experience in the financial sector and his unwavering commitment to social development make him exceptionally suited for this pivotal role.

The AETF is a private sector-led initiative sponsored by the Pan-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PACCI), based in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, and the African Private Sector Summit (APSS), based in Accra, Ghana.

In line with its mission to transform the education landscape in Africa, AETF founded in 2022, is dedicated to raising an initial funding of $2 billion.

This fund will be instrumental in catalysing the much-needed transformation of educational infrastructure, curriculum development, and capacity building across the continent.

The statement said through strategic partnerships and innovative initiatives, AETF seeks to address the systemic challenges facing education and empower individuals and communities to reach their full potential.

“We believe that education is the cornerstone of progress and prosperity, and by investing in it, we invest in the future of our continent,” the statement said.

“As we congratulate Mr Jim Ovia on his new role, we also take this opportunity to raise awareness of the Africa Education Trust Fund and its mission among the Nigerian population. Together, we can create tangible and sustainable change in education, empowering individuals and communities to thrive.”

The NELFUND aims to revolutionize access to education by providing financial support to deserving students, ensuring that no individual is deprived of quality education due to financial constraints.

