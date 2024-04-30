Harmonious Chorale elevate souls at sixth ‘Festival of Praise and Worship’

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, April 30, GNA – Celebrants were in ‘seventh heaven’ as award-wining chorale group, Harmonious Chorale, and supporting choirs, serenaded guests to a medley of well-composed melodies at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) on Sunday.

It was the sixth edition of the group’s music festival dubbed: “Praise and Worship 6: The Varrick Experience”, which saw a fusion of classical and choral music performances.

The celebration coincided with the 40th anniversary of Mr James Varrick Armaah, the Founder and Executive Director of Harmonious Chorale.

A gathering of choral music enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds, the show opened with an exquisite solo by Lordina The Soprano.

Various groups, including the Winneba Youth Choir, followed up with other soul-inspiring renditions, which got the pack auditorium on dancing feet.

Rev Nii Okai, Kofi Owusu Peprarh, Team Eternity Ghana, and several other performers were also in their elements as they mesmerised the gathering with uplifting vocals and songs of worship.

From sound quality, instrumentation, lightening, costume, stage design, the show transitioned from one act to the other and ended on a high note for many of the celebrants.

Mr Armaah, who turned up in an all-white outfit, is celebrated for composing popular songs like “Oye”, “Nkwagye Kuruwa”, “Adom Noa”, “New Wo De Me Abedru Ni”, “Come Let’s Sing,” and others.

There was rousing applause when he climbed the stage with his own dance moves to join the Winneba Youth Choir perform an electrifying version of the highly-rated “Oye” rendition.

He again conducted the Harmonious Chorale to sing a few other selections before descending the stage to exchange pleasantries and thank the invited dignitaries, including former Chief Justice of the Republic, Georgina Theodora Wood.

Musician Michael Dingaan, from South Africa, described Mr Armaah’s musical achievements as “a worthy milestone to celebrate”. For him, chorale music is “a real force in changing lives” and should continue to receive the needed support.

“When a person is celebrated in their homeland, it means more…these are the flowers you want to see grow in your heart,” Mr Dingaan stated, and praised Harmonious Chorale for its influence in Ghana and beyond.

Also present at the concert was Ghanaian classical keyboardist and choral director, Dr Patrick Adaquaye and Professor Sakyi Baidoo, the composer of the song “Aseda Nyinaa Y3 Wode”.

Many who watched online said they would have loved to be in the main auditorium of the AICC, which was already operating at full capacity.

