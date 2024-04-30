Deputy Minority Leader attends NDC Atlanta branch fundraising

Accra, April 30, GNA – Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, the Deputy Minority Leader and National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, has participated in the Party’s Atlanta branch fundraising in Atlanta, United States.

The Deputy Minority Leader in a statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the event was graced by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the National Chairman of the NDC and other leading members of the Party.

Mr Buah in his address underscored the vital role that the Party faithful in the diaspora could play in bolstering their efforts to secure power in the upcoming general elections.

“I want to express my gratitude to the NDC Atlanta branch and the NDC USA at large for inviting me and for hosting such an impactful event,” he stated.

“The victory of the NDC is indeed, coming again with handwork, teamwork and dedication.”

