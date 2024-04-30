CAF Confederation Cup: “Inexperience caused our defeat” — Dreams FC Coach  

By: Francis Ofori

Accra, April.29, GNA – Abdul Karim Zito, Head Coach of Dreams FC says his side’s failure to match-up against Zamalek SC was as a result of inexperience.

The Dawu boys, who were Ghana’s only hope at the African stage fell into the trap of the visitors after being smashed 3-0 in the second leg of the CAF Confederation Cup semifinal clash at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The Head Coach, addressing the media in a post-match conference, said his men were not mentally tough to stand the test of their opponents.

“It’s lack of experience. The boys only gave up after the third goal. I can do everything but if the players are not mentally stable there is nothing you can do”.

According to him, his players managed to create numerous chances but still struggled to find the net.

The gaffer further showered praises on the team for the zeal to fight for a slot in the finals despite coming in as underdogs.

He urged Ghanaians to debunk speculations that fear gripped the players as a result of the crowd.

“It’s not stage fright, if that was the case, it would have affected us in Cairo. My boys never thought we could get into this situation. In Cairo the atmosphere was bigger than today.”

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

