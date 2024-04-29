Agrihouse Foundation holds 15th AgriWoman marketplace exhibition 

By Muniratu Akweley Issah, GNA

Accra, April 29, GNA – Agrihouse Foundation, a non-governmental agricultural capacity building, innovation and project management organisation, has held its 15th edition of the AgriWoman marketplace exhibition for women entrepreneurs in agriculture, at Dzorwulu in Accra.

The marketplace is an initiative by the Agrihouse Foundation developed during the Covid-19 pandemic to enable women in agro-processing to exhibit and sell their products.

It was also to help them to network and focus on changing the perception and conversation on women’s involvement in agriculture.

Participants included women in agric mechanization, agro processors into food and beverages, fashion and beauty products.

Ms Alberta Akosa, the Executive Director of the Foundation, said the initiative was to support the women to ensure their products penetrated the local and international markets.

“This initiative is fully funded by the Agrihouse Foundation and regardless of the financial challenges, it will continue its monthly marketplace initiative to support the women in their businesses,” she said.

Ms Akosa said the event had been impactful, making some of the women to network locally and internationally, exporting their products to South Africa, Kenya, Rwanda and the United Kingdom.

She was happy to note the support of some institutions, like the Food and Drugs Authority, which had helped the women to register their products.

“We are looking at very innovative ways and approaches that we can ensure that women get exposure to their products and also be able to support the rural women producers who are our next target from next month.”

Ms Akosa told the Ghana News Agency that the achievements had motivated the Foundation to do more, adding that: “We are committed to seeing agribusiness and women businesses rise. If we are able to scale it up, we will be able to support rural women producers as well.”

Madam Peggy Ofori, an agro-processor, said the support she had received from the networking was overwhelming.

“I have gotten exposure through this programme and have been able to travel to Kenya with my products.”

Ms Safuratu Yussif Sulley, also an agro-processor into beauty products, said: “Personally, the support and exposure I have gotten has been enormous and I am really grateful to the Agrihouse Foundation.”

Some products exhibited were bags and hats, shito, granola, chia seeds, sheer butter, Dawadawa powder, peanut butter, cashew, cocoa products, machete and footwear.

