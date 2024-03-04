NDC NEC endorses Prof Naana Jane as running mate 

By Christopher Arko

Accra, March 4 GNA – The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has unanimously endorsed the nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as Running Mate to John Dramani Mahama.

Mr Mahama, in a tweet shortly after the endorsement, said, “Naana Jane is God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant and a role model.”

This is the second time the former Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast and Minister of Education will be partnering former President Mahama on the ticket of the NDC for a major election in 2024.

Before her selection, several names were floated as potential running mates which included Julius Debrah, former Chief of Staff; Dr Kwabena Duffour, former Finance Minister and Governor of Bank of Ghana; Mr Kwame Awuah Darko, former Chief Executive of Tema Oil Refinery and BOST, Kojo Bonsu, former Mayor of Kumasi; Dr Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, the NDC Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency.

The former President submitted name of his preferred running-mate to the National Executive Committee and the Council of Elders of the party for scrutiny.

The party through its General Secretary, Mr Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, in an earlier statement, indicated that the NEC and the Council of Elders of the party were preparing to deliberate on Mr Mahama’s choice for running mate.

In addition, the former President Mahama is expected to make an official announcement of his running-mate to the public on March 7, 2024.

GNA

