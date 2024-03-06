Ghana commences climax of 67th independence anniversary celebration 

By Stephen Asante/James Amoh Jnr

Koforidua (E/R), March 06, GNA – Dignitaries, including traditional rulers, Ministers of State, Members of Parliament, and the Diplomatic Corps, have gathered at the Koforidua Youth Resource Centre as Ghana celebrates its 67th independence anniversary with a parade.

The stage is set for a memorable occasion, as the eager throng awaits the entrance of the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, and the Guest of Honour, Alhassan Ouattara.

“Our Democracy, Our Pride” is the theme for the anniversary celebration.

In spite of all its shortcomings and difficulties, the people of Ghana have shown admirable commitment to multi-party democracy over the years.

In a recent statement, the President said it was commendable that the nation had not fallen for the instigations to resort to the violent overthrow of an elected government.

The above statement by Ghana’s President sum up the resolve of one of Africa’s most democratic countries to deepen the rule of law amid the deteriorating democratic governance in the sub-Saharan Africa.

In 1957, Ghana, after many years of the struggle for independence, became free of the shackles of colonial rule.

The path to self-rule did not come easy given the complexities associated with an African country striving to break free off colonialism.

The development became a wake-up call for many countries in Sub-Saharan Africa, and the subsequent events in the continent’s history set the tone for the total liberation of the once oppressed people.

Sixty-seven years later, the road to self-government has not been easy, as the country has had to deal with military rule at times.

According to the President, the nation was committed to maintain its accomplishments, and he urged the people to remain focused.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

