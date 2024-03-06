National security educates Western North residents on ‘see something, say something Campaign’ 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), March 6, GNA-The Ministry of National Security has educated Western North residents on the ‘see something, say something’, campaign, with a call on them to be Security conscious in their daily activities.

The four-day engagement enabled officials from the Ministry to interact with traditional authorities, opinion leaders, students in the second cycle and tertiary institutions, drivers and churches, among others and visited marketplaces and lorry stations.

The ministry also embarked on discussions on local radio stations in the region.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mrs Akosua Ntim-Sekyere, the head of the client service and leader of the delegation, said the “see something, say something ’campaign was launched in 2022 to draw the attention of citizens to report suspicious activities they might have come across to the appropriate security agencies for the necessary actions.

She explained that the four-day sensitization and campaign tour of the Western North Region was part of measures to check on terrorist activities from foreigners in Ghana.

She said the Western North Region was the seventh region the team visited and would continue in the other regions.

According to her, security was a shared responsibility and entreated every citizen to get involved to ensure peace and stability of the country.

“This is a proactive measure by the government through the Ministry of National Security for prompt action.”

Mrs Ntim-Sekyere urged residents to be Security conscious since five districts in the region shared borders with Ivory Coast.

She lauded the cooperation from residents as far as the ‘see something say something’ campaign was concerned and called on them to ensure the activities of foreigners did not compromise the security of the country.

She said the security number 999 would always be ready to respond to their calls but however, advised against prank calls.

The team was accompanied by the regional security liaison officers.

