KMA inaugurates classroom block, institutional sanitation facilities for schools 

By Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, Feb.07, GNA – The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has inaugurated classroom blocks and water and sanitation facilities for some schools in the metropolis.

They were nine seat institutional sanitation facilities for the Higher Institute of Islamic Studies, and Obiri Yeboah Metro Assembly Primary and Junior High Schools (JHS).

The facilities were funded by the World Bank as part of efforts to improve sanitation and enhance the hygienic environment for the pupils and teachers.

The Adumanu M/A school also received a six-unit classroom block, which was funded from the District Assembly Common Fund.

Mr Samuel Pyne, Mayor of Kumasi, speaking at the ceremony, said the projects were aimed at providing conducive teaching and learning environment for the children, adding that, the classroom block was a step to reduce congestion in the school.

He said the second phase of the project would start soon to salvage the overcrowding situation in the school.

Mr Pyne said the assembly had prioritized education in line with the government’s plan to guarantee that every child of school going age was not left out.

On the benefits of institutional sanitation facilities, he said it would reduce female absenteeism, especially during the menstrual periods of the girls, since the facility had changing rooms attached for that purpose.

Mr Pyne used the occasion to urge the management of the schools to establish an effective maintenance culture to ensure that the facilities lasted for long.

Nana Kwame Frimpong Akowuah III, Chief of Adumanu, commended the government through the Assembly for the provision of the project to enhance development in education.

He appealed to the Assembly to urgently complete the abandoned school project and a fence wall to secure the school’s land and facilities from unscrupulous people who used the compound to engage in nefarious activities.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

