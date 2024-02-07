Accelerate financial inclusion through Cross-Border Mobile Transactions in Africa – Telecel Ghana CEO  

Accra, Feb.07, GNA – Mrs Patricia Obo-Nai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Telecel Ghana, has called on African governments, telecommunications companies, and financial service providers to remove obstacles impeding progress towards a cash-lite society and improved cross-border transactions.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday said she was speaking at the Africa Prosperity Dialogue 2024 in Aburi,

Mrs Obo-Nai said joint ownership was required among regulatory bodies in Africa, telcos, banks and fintechs to make cross-border mobile wallet interoperability a reality.

Her appeal, it said resonated with the conversations that took place at the two-day summit, with a focus on “Developing Prosperity in Africa: Producing, Adding Value, and Trading,” with the aim to address ongoing trade obstacles in the African market.

“This prompts us to delve deeper into the realm of financial technology solutions, a consideration we have actively explored at Telecel. Our objective is to mitigate fees and costs for our consumers, as we navigate through this economic landscape, fostering greater financial inclusion and accessibility for a broader segment of the population,” she added.

Mrs Obo-Nai shared the story of a ‘Kayayei’ from another African nation working in Ghana, highlighting challenges in cross-border remittance and cumbersome cash transactions, the statement said.

She emphasised the need to extend mobile money benefits globally, commending Ghana’s progress in mobile finance.

She also addressed data security and privacy concerns, with a call on authorised institutions to prioritise regulations.

Recognizing mobile operators’ advancements, she said it was prudent that universally accepted frameworks collaborated to tackle issues like interoperability and cybersecurity for seamless cross-border transactions.

At the closing dinner of the event, which was sponsored by Telcel Group, the current majority shareholders of Ghana Telecommunication Company Limited (GTCL), Mr Nicolas Bourg, the Group Chairman of Telecel, highlighted Telecel’s pivotal role as the emerging leader in Ghana’s telecom industry.

Emphasizing the company’s unwavering confidence in the country’s appeal to foreign investors, Mr Bourg underscored the significance of Telecel’s recent acquisition, securing a commanding 70 per cent equity stake.

“This strategic move is poised to catalyse transformative benefits for Ghana’s telecom landscape, positioning Telecel as a formidable contender in the competitive arena,” he said.

The statement said in recognition of the substantial investment required to revitalize operations, Mr Bourg expressed optimism that the infusion of resources would not only rejuvenate the telecom sector but also stimulate economic growth.

“The commitment to injecting capital into essential infrastructure reflects Telecel’s dedication to creating a robust platform for mobile users across Africa.

“Our vision extends beyond traditional boundaries, aiming to foster seamless interaction, facilitate unrestricted trade, and enable frictionless exchange of money and services across the continent through our innovative cash-lite approach,” he noted.

The Group Chairman said with the multifaceted strategy, Telecel was poised to contribute significantly to the development and prosperity of both the telecom industry and the broader Ghanaian economy and beyond.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogue brought together heads of state, industry leaders, civil society representatives, and academia to convert the objectives of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) into practical strategies.

It also included conversations on creating a unified African market by removing historical trade impediments hindering the continent’s economic progress.

