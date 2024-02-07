Akatsi South: Champions Susu Enterprise donates to Agorve Basic school  

By Agbaxode Emmanuel, GNA

Akatsi (VR), Feb. 7, GNA – Mr Gershon Kofi Dorvlo, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Champions Susu Enterprise at Akatsi in the Volta Region has presented some educational materials to Agorve RC Basic school.

The items included books, erasers, pens, pencils, and other teaching and learning materials.

Mr Dorvlo, in a short address, explained that it remained a key aspect of the financial institution’s programmes to support the fight for quality education in Akatsi South and beyond.

Mr Dorvlo, who also donated a set of desktop computers to the school last year, promised to continue supporting the educational sector.

He also presented some paint to be used for a three-unit classroom block of the school.

Mrs Martha Ayivor, Headmistress of the school who received the items on behalf of the school, expressed gratitude to the donors.

She further appealed to other groups and individuals to help the school to secure a better future for school-going children.

