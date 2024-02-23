Esiama Clinic has been without a physician for over a year – Chief

By P.K. Yankey

Esiama (W/R), Feb. 23, GNA – Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan III, the Chief of Esiama in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region, has expressed concern over the absence of a physician at the Esiama Clinic for the past one year.

He said the situation was affecting healthcare delivery and appealed to the Government and other spirited organisations to help address it.

Nana Ainoo-Kwagyan made the appeal when the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, called on him at his Palace.

The visit followed an invitation by the chief for interaction on some developmental challenges and how best they could partner to address them.

The chief said the population of the Esiama Township was growing at a geometric progression and required a distinct physician to attend to the healthcare needs of the people.

He urged the MP to assist in upgrading the Clinic to a hospital and said he was ready to release land for the project to serve the community.

“Esiama deserves a befitting hospital, the old clinic is like a CHPS compound,” he said.

Mr Kofi Buah reminded the chief and elders of a district hospital project, which had been on the drawing board before the previous government left office, saying, the projections were made to site it hospital between Esiama and Nkroful.

He assured the chief and his elders that measures were being put in place to build the hospital for the area.

