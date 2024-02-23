NEC confirms Afenyo-Markin as Majority Leader

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Feb 23, GNA – The National Executive Council (NEC) of the New Patriotic Party Friday confirmed Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, as the Majority Leader in Parliament.

The confirmation letter dated February 23, 2024 was addressed to Speaker Alabn Bagbin, signed by Mr Justin Kodua Frimpong, the General Secretary of the NPP.

It named Madam Patricia Appiagyei, the MP for Asokwa, as the new Deputy Majority Leader, while Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, retained his role as the Chief Whip.

“Mr Habib Iddrisu, MP for Tolon, has been appointed as the First Deputy Majority Whip, with Mr Alex Tettey Djonobuah, MP for Sefwi Akontombra, being the Second Deputy Whip,” the letter, read by the Speaker, said.

This process adheres to the stipulations of Order Six of the revised Standing Orders of Parliament (2024), as interpreted by Speaker Bagbin.

The interpretation clarified that while parliamentary caucuses played a pivotal role in leadership selection, the involvement of political parties in the process could not be sidelined, ensuring a balance between internal party democracy and parliamentary norms.

In a ceremonial act of transition, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu formally installed Mr Afenyo-Markin as the new Majority Leader.

The former Majority Leader (Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu) voluntarily resigned from his role with effect from Wednesday, February 21.

He announced his resignation at a crunch meeting between President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Majority Caucus at the Jubilee House.

