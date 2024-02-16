Divisional Chiefs appeal for the revival of Bogoso Prestea mines  

By Erica Apeatua Addo, GNA

Himan (W/R), Feb. 16, GNA – Five Divisional Chiefs from the Prestea Huni-Valley Municipality in the Western Region, have appealed to the government and regulatory bodies in charge of the mining industry to act swiftly to revive the Bogoso Prestea Mine.

They said workers had raised several concerns about the alleged “ill actions,” of the current operators of the Mine; Future Global Resources (FGR), but the government and regulators like the Minerals Commission, Environmental Protection Authority, Chamber of Mines, Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources had been silent on the issue.

“The collapse of the Bogoso Prestea operation is unfolding, and all government agencies, Community Based Organisations and Non-Governmental Organisations seem to be unconcerned despite the awareness created on the situation by workers and community leaders,” they said.

They stressed that the Bogoso Prestea Mine played a pivotal role in the development of its host communities, and urged all those who matter to intervene and save the Mine, they emphasisd.

Nana Nteboah Prah IV, the Divisional Chief of Prestea Himan Traditional Area with support from the Divisional Chiefs and elders of Mbease Nsuta, Beppoh, Bogoso-Kokoase, Ehyireso and Adamanso made the appeal at a press conference at Himan.

He recalled when the FGR took over from Golden Star Resources Limited in 2021, and operated for two years, the traditional authorities observed that they did not have the financial capacity and technology to develop the Mine.

The FGR, he said, did not submit either short term or long-term plans for their operation whenever stakeholders requested it.

“In August 2023, “We submitted a five-page petition to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources to assist in addressing the situation before it gets worse, but unfortunately, the minister has not provided any feedback and all stakeholders who were copied in the petition have decided to remain silent,” he indicated.

Nana Nteboah Prah IV stated that “What we predicted and cautioned the minister, and all mining-related regulatory agencies is exactly what is happening. We have mediated several misunderstandings between the workers, local service providers and the company but FGR fails to comply with the agreement any time we step in.”

He also alleged that the company had not initiated any project for its host communities since they took over three years ago and owe both the development foundation and oil palm plantation which were from the one dollar of every ounce of gold produced and sold.

The Divisional Chief noted that the continuous delay in addressing the problem was threating the security and peace in their communities, affected local businesses, increased unemployment, resulted in persistent theft, Deteriorating of equipment and machineries.

“We expected the 120 days ultimatum issued by the Minerals Commission to have triggered the necessary actions to put back the Mine on the path of recovery. Unfortunately, the Minerals Commission continues to give excuses on the FGR situation. What is the objective of the 120 days ultimatum?” he asked.

Nana Nteboah Prah IV demanded a swift response to the petition they submitted earlier to the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources and proposed that the sector minister should as a matter of urgency call for a stakeholder meeting to provide an update on the ministries plan or decision on the FGR situation.

He said Traditional rulers in the operational area of the Mine wanted to be recognised and involved as key stakeholders in the resolution of the FGR issues in the final determination of any credible investor for the Bogoso Prestea Mine

He pledged their full support for any potential investor willing to take up the Bogoso Prestea Mine, “saying we are not against mining in our communities, but we want an investment that would create more employment and help develop the local economy.”

Nana Nteboah Prah IV, charged the Minerals Commission to foster efficient and effective regulation and management of the utilizstion of Ghana’s mineral resources through the development of solid knowledge based, self-led organistion, which recognised that mining investment would take place and be sustained only if it was under win-win circumstances.

Mr Enoch Kelly Koffie, the Branch Union Chairman, Bogoso Prestea Mine, expressed gratitude to the Chiefs for the overwhelming support and pleaded with the government to give FGR Bogoso Prestea Mine the keen attention it deserved so they could return to work soon.

