100 golfers to compete for Tafo President’s Putter 

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA—This year’s Tafo Golf Club President’s Putter Open Championship tees off at the Cocoa Research Institute of Ghana (CRIG) Golf Course at Akim Tafo in the Eastern Region on Saturday, February 24.

Christopher Mbii, Vice Captain of the Tafo Golf Club who disclosed this to the GNA Sports in Accra on Thursday, said the competition was being played to commemorate the 72nd birthday of Mr Prince Kofi Amoabeng, President of the Club, and 20 years since he took over as President of the club.

He said the one-day competition opened to amateur golfers throughout the country, would be played by the rules of the World’s Golf governing body and the local rules of the Tafo Gol Club.

Among an array of golfers expected to battle for the Putter includes Anthony Yeboah, Ghanaian football legend, Mike Aggrey, President of the Ghana Golf Association and Joseph Boatey, Captain of the club.

Others Dr Paul Owusu Baah, President of the Centre of the World Golf Club, Tema, Kwasi Amoafo Yeboah, former Captain of the Achimota Golf Club, Maxwell Acquah, E.K. Bonsu and Kofi Nkansah, all from Tafo Club.

The Ladies section would also witness stiff opposition from Vasty Amoafo Yeboah, Mona Myles-Lamptey, and Elizabeth Captan, all from the Achimota Golf Club.

There would be four prizes for Handicap 0-11, Handicap 12- 22 will have three and two goes to Seniors above 60 years.

There would also be prizes for ‘Longest Drive’, ‘Closest to the Pin’ as well as ‘Bobby’, which would be presented by Mr. Amoabeng.

