Charles Quartey is new President of United Boxing Coaches Association of Ghana   

Accra, Feb. 16, GNA – Mr. Charles Quartey, founder and head coach of Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation has been elected as the new President of the United Boxing Coaches Association of Ghana.

He defeated Mr Rashid Williams also known as “Believer” by 52-13 votes, in an election held in Accra on Thursday, February 15.

Mr. Lawrence Carl Lokko of the Bronx Boxing Gym was elected 1st Vice President, while the 2nd Vice President went to Michael Benjamin Addy.

Mr Ebenezer Adjei “Killa” of Black Panthers got the Organiser position, while Augustus Dodoo and Gabriel Allotey were elected Executive Members.

The position of General Secretary went to Ernest Ofori of the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation.

Mr. Quartey after his victory promised to work hard to lift the image of the association.

He said the role of the Association as a major stakeholder in boxing would be a major one as they were bent on pushing the sport to a higher level.

GNA

