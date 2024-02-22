Asamoah Gyan leads Dr Bawumia’s manifesto subcommittee for Youth and Sports

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA – Former Black Stars Captain Asamoah Gyan will head Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia’s manifesto sub-committee for Youth and Sports.

Dr. Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, formed his manifesto committee on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, to prepare a manifesto for the 2024 elections.

The former Sunderland and Udinese star has been appointed to chair the Youth and Sports subcommittee, where he would be responsible for engaging stakeholders on ways to help develop Ghana’s sports as part of Dr. Bawumia’s manifesto.

A statement released by the Communications Directorate for Dr. Bawumia’s campaign team said, ““The Manifesto Committee is further charged to discharge their mandate efficiently and professionally to produce a comprehensive manifesto document that can stand the test of time to address the legitimate concerns and socio-economic challenges of Ghanaians”.

Asamoah Gyan, who retired from active football last year, made 109 appearances for the Black Stars, scoring 51 goals, making him Ghana’s all-time leading goal scorer.

He also appeared at the FIFA World Cup three times.

Some clubs Asamoah Gyan has played for include Sunderland, Udinese, Rennes, Modena, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, NorthEast United, and Legon Cites.

GNA

