GOC President rallies behind Black Queens ahead of Zambia clash

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Feb. 22, GNA-Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah, President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) has charged the Black Queens to ensure qualification to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ghana would face a tough Zambian side in the third round of the qualifiers with hopes of sailing through to the next stage after eliminating Guinea and Benin in the early stages.

Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, a delegation from the GOC paid a visit to the team’s training ground yesterday to donate some items and also wish them well.

“We at the GOC are counting on you to represent Ghana at the games. At the beginning of the year, we allocated $45,000 for your smooth preparation which we have already given the Ghana Football Association $9,000 and $22,000 respectively.”

He said an amount of $13,000 would be given to the team if they qualify to the Olympic Games.

Mr. Nunoo Mensah said all eyes were staged on the Black Queens to raise the flag of Ghana high in the two-legged encounter.

The GOC President pleaded with the ladies to remain focused ahead of the clash to book a slot in the competition.

He said the GOC had already began preparations for the team’s base in France to give them the best experience during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

He showered praises on Nora Häuptle, Head Coach of the side for her role in transforming the Black Queens team.

Ghana is yet to concede and taste defeat in their qualification campaign having secured 12 goals in four games.

GNA

