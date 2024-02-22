Gyan urges sporting legends to positively contribute to development of various disciplines

By Simon Asare

Accra, Jan. 22, GNA – Former Ghana Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan has stated the crucial role of sporting legends in the development of their respective sporting disciplines.

Sports development has become a huge topic in the sporting fraternity, with stakeholders sharing ideas on how positive results can be obtained.

According to Gyan, who is the all-time top-scorer of Black Stars, the time had come for legends to use their influence to contribute to the development of the game.

“I believe the time has come for legends in sports to come together and use their influence, network, and resources to attract investors into our country and make a meaningful impact on our youth in the sports fraternity, i.e., football, boxing, and other athletics.

“I strongly believe that engaging our youth and grooming them through these avenues can get them to be more focused, make sports more fun and attractive, and eventually bring us together once again, just as it used to be in the past.

“I have started this journey, and I humbly invite all my colleagues to join in this cause of reclaiming our football days,” the football legend said in a social media post.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports, in a recent press statement, revealed their plans of initiating a stakeholder forum for ideas to be shared in order to set Ghana on a new path of sporting glory.

