RMU’s Acting Vice-Chancellor urges students to enrol on Vocational Training Programmes

By Stanley Senya

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA – Dr. Jethro Wilbert Brooks Jnr., the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the Regional Maritime University (RMU), has urged students with low grades to take advantage of the University’s Vocational Training programmes.

He said these programmes were equally good as there provided more opportunities.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor was speaking at a ceremony to welcome its January batch of fresh students into various University programmes.

Orientation is one of the official programmes on the institution’s calendar that freshmen/women are taken through the dos and don’ts of the University.

The two-day orientation programme witnessed various speakers who stressed Health Matters, Library Services, Campus life, Safety on campus, Immigration Matters, Finances, Examination, and Course Unit System.

Dr Brooks Jnr. welcomed the freshmen and women embarking on their educational transformative journey, asking them to inform their friends who could not make the grades for admission into the University not to lose hope but to try and enrol on the University’s vocational training programmes.

“As you embark on this academic adventurous journey, I urge you to approach your studies with diligence and curiosity as the maritime industry demands resilience, adaptability, and a thirst for knowledge,” he said.

Professor Captain Nana Ofosu Boateng and Prof. Samuel Oppong, Deans of Maritime Studies and Marine Engineering Department tasked the students to embrace the challenges ahead for they were the crucible in which their potential would be forged.

