NPP Primaries: I will prioritise education, health, security in Dome Kwabenya – Mike Oquaye Jnr

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Jan 23, GNA – Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr, a candidate in the Dome Kwabenya New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Primaries, says he will prioritise education, health and security when he gets the nod to represent his constituents.

He said he intended to enhance Information Communication Technology (ICT) training for the youth in the constituency, and take up other initiatives such as provision of scholarships to help students in the community to pursue higher education.

Mr Oquaye Jnr, also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Ghana Free Zones Authority, is seeking to unseat Ms Sarah Adwoa Sarfo, the incumbent Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates go to the polls on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Highlighting part of his vision for the area, he said he was “committed to expanding the Clinic at Taifa from one floor to three floors with a theatre”.

“In the realm of healthcare, I envision an enhancement of local health services, ensuring that residents have easier access to quality healthcare.

“Education holds a special place in my agenda, with a focus on providing scholarships. This initiative aims to empower students in our community, offering them the support they need to pursue higher education and achieve their aspirations,” he indicated in a recent Facebook post.

Mr Oquaye added he would initiate the establishment of a Fire Service Station at Dome-Kwabenya to ensure a swift response to emergencies, safeguarding homes, businesses, and the well-being of residents.

“With regard to strengthening the Party itself, I am enthusiastic about setting up and later building an NPP party office within Dome-Kwabenya.

“This step is pivotal for fostering better communication and engagement with our residents, creating a platform where their voices can be heard, and their concerns addressed,” he added.

Those and other initiatives, he stated, would help establish a Dome-Kwabenya that was not only healthier, more educated, and safer, but also politically engaged and well-represented.

The NPP internal polls on Saturday is a close contest between Mr Sarah Adwoa Sarfo and Mr Mike Oquaye Jnr, who is making a third attempt.

Another contestant, Madam Sakyi Oppong Sheela Adoma, has also emerged as a third force.

