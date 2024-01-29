Reinstate TOR union leaders or we strike, GTPCWU to government 

By Laudia Sawer

Tema, Jan. 29, GNA – The General Transport, Petroleum and Chemical Workers Union (GTPCW), has threatened to embark on a sit-down strike if the government fails to reinstate the interdicted two union leaders of the Tema Oil Refinery’s (TOR).

The two, Ms Serwah Duncan-Williams, and Mr Anthony Koomson, the Chairpersons of TOR’s Junior Staff Union of GTPCWU, and the Professional and Managerial Staff Union (PMSU of GTPCWU) respectively, were interdicted by TOR’s board for interacting with the media on the refinery’s partnership deal with Torentco Asset Management Limited.

Mr. Bernard Owusu, the National Chairman for the GTPCWU, told the Ghana News Agency that the National Executive Council of the union met on Friday, and decided that, if by Friday February 03, 2024, the two were yet to be recalled to work, all affiliates of the union would embark on a sit-down strike.

Mr Owusu said the affiliates included the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company Limited (BOST), West Africa Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCO), Shell, GOIL, Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC), and KLM, among others.

He said they would ensure that no work would be done in all these companies, in addition to picketing at the premises of TOR until the two union leaders are reinstated.

He stated that they would write to notify the police of their intentions in accordance with the Public Order Act.

GNA

