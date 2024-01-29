“We cannot afford any mistake” – Morocco Coach  

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 29, GNA – Walid Reragrui – Head Coach of the Morocco national team, has said they cannot afford any mistake at this level of the competition as they take on South Africa in the Round of 16 match on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, the Moroccan said, “It’s a knockout match. It’s a change of competition. We can’t afford to make any mistakes.

“We’ve done well so far, but we want to do better. We have a lot of respect for South Africa. They were the last team to beat us on the continent.

“We’re not in a favourable position, which is why I’m insisting on my group’s humility” he noted.

Touching on the absence of Sofiane Boufal, the Coach he is out of the competition.

“He has a muscular problem and, barring a surprise, we won’t be seeing him again.

“Ziyech is also suffering from his ankle. The medical staff and I are doing everything we can to get him back on the pitch. If we have to take a risk with him, we’ll take it,” he said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

