Zongo youth advised to resist being lured by politicians into violence 

By Muyid Deen Suleman

Kumasi Jan. 29, GNA – A Supreme Court Judge has advised Zongo youth to resist any attempt by politicians to lure them into committing violence, especially during this year’s electioneering campaigns and other electoral activities.

Justice Yonny Kulendi, said their resistance to political influence to commit violence would be the only way to tell politicians that the youth of Zongo was beyond violence and that they had something meaningful to offer their community and not violence.

Justice Kulendi gave the advice when he addressed scores of Zongo youth at the coronation of Alhaji Jamal Rabo, as “Sarkin Samari” at Aboabo, in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.

“Sarkin Samari” literally means, President of Zongo Youth.

The theme for the occasion was “Reshaping Aboabo for Sustainable Development”

He said in previous political times, the Zongo Youth were mostly hired to perpetrate violence during elections and most of them were killed without any justice or compensation.

“If politicians approach you for some untoward activities in the impending elections, tell them to engage their children and family members,” he told the youth.

He said Ghana had witnessed peaceful elections over the years and it was imperative to maintain and consolidate the tenets of democracy.

Justice Kulendi also advised Muslim families to avoid spending on lavish things and invest in their children’s future through education.

On his part, Alhaji Jamal Rabo said he was happy to witness his coronation as the “Youth President” of Aboabo and promised to use that capacity to promote investments in the community.

Alhaji Abdul Ganiu Sholla, General Manager of Zuria FM, a Kumasi-based Hausa station, who was the moderator of the occasion, also advised the new youth head to be impartial in his dealings with the youth.

