Mauritania shocks Algeria  

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 24, GNA – Mauritania recorded their first-ever AFCON victory on Tuesday evening when they defeated giants Algeria by a lone goal in the last group matches of the competition.

All the odds favoured Algeria to pick their first win in the competition, but Mauritania came to the party, sending their North African opponents packing.

It was Yali Dellahi who controlled a rebound to produce a great strike which deflected to put Mauritania ahead.

After taking the lead in the 37th minute, Amir Abdou managed situations and defended his lead throughout the game.

Goalkeeper Babacar Niasse made heroic saves to keep the Lions of Chinguetti in the game.

With three points, Mauritania are through to the knockout stage of the competition.

