Black Stars Coach Chris Hughton sacked

Accra, Jan. 23, GNA – Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties as head coach of the Senior National Team, the Black Stars with immediate effect.

A press release by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) Tuesday said “The Executive Council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.”

The GFA said it would in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars.

The decision comes barely a day after the Black Stars exited the 2023 African Cup of Nations having drawn with Mozambique in their last Group B match.

Two late goals from Mozambique denied Ghana a chance to progress to the Round of 16 of the AFCON despite Jordan Ayew scoring two penalties for Ghana.

A cross section of Ghanaians and football fans have berated Chris Hughton for some of his decisions in the competition which they say led to the poor showing of the Black Stars in the competition.

Chris Hughton, 65, took charge of the Black Stars in February 2023, signing a 21-month contract.

He was tasked with overseeing the remainder of Ghana’s qualifiers for AFCON 2023, taking the team to the tournament in Ivory Coast, as well as supervising the start of the Stars’ 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

He enjoyed an initial successful period, leading the team to five wins and two draws in his first eight games, securing qualification for the AFCON.

GNA

