Education Day: Fidelity Bank commits to promoting quality education 

Accra, Jan.24, GNA – Fidelity Bank has undertaken impactful educational initiatives to enhance access to quality education, particularly for the underprivileged.

This is towards meeting the Sustainable Development Goal 4:”Ensure inclusive and equitable quality education for all.”

This is in a statement to the Ghana News Agency in Accra to mark International Day of Education which falls on January 24.

This year’s theme is: “Learning for Lasting Peace,” designated by the United Nations, which serves as a reminder of the transformative impact education holds in fostering global peace and development.

“At Fidelity Bank Ghana, ‘Learning for Lasting Peace is not just a theme but a call to action.”

“It is a promise whispered in classrooms, echoed in playgrounds, and etched in the hearts of every child, who dreams of a world where knowledge is their weapon and education their shield,” the statement said.

The Bank’s flagship Orange Impact Initiative, which marked its 15th anniversary, supported 15 underprivileged schools, from constructing classroom blocks to distributing teaching materials.

Schools like Duose D/A Primary, Mamprobi Ebenezer 4, and Okogyeasuo M/A Basic, the statement said, were already experiencing the transformative power of the initiative.

In line with the commitment, the Eco-Schools Project, in partnership with the Center for Sustainable Transformation Ghana, reflects the Bank’s dedication to sustainability.

The statement said through employee training and volunteering, the project fostered sustainable practices and awareness in selected Orange Impact Schools, aiming to leave a positive impact on both the school and the local community.

Initiatives such as supplying refurbished computers to the ICT lab at the Andylynn School in Kumasi, elevated the learning experience and digital skills of students, it said.

The statement said the Bank had contributed to the growth and development of children at the Fidelity House of the Herman SOS Village, sponsored empowering programmes like the Empower Her Bootcamp and Creativity for a Change Project, and actively engaged in community initiatives, with a particular focus on the education and development of young minds.

An example of this commitment is the “Making Learning Happen” project, where the Bank ensures the provision of desks and chairs to underprivileged schools across all regions in Ghana.

According to UNICEF data, approximately 283,000 primary school-age children and 135,000 lower secondary school-age children were reported to be out of school in 2020.

“On this International Day of Education, Fidelity Bank exhorts all of us to join hands, break down barriers, and ensure that every child and every adult has the opportunity to learn, grow, and contribute to a world where peace reigns supreme,” it said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

