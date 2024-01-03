Ketu North: NDC Parliamentary aspirant commissions mechanised borehole for communities  

By Evans Worlanyo Ameamu

Adrume (VR), Jan. 3, GNA-Mr Edem Eric Agbana, the NDC Parliamentary aspirant for Ketu North in the Volta Region, has commissioned mechanised borehole water for some communities in the area.

The move was to alleviate the perennial water crises in the communities over the years.

Mr Agbana, during a commissioning and launching ceremony held at Afife Klayekope and Adrume Hormegobo communities respectively, disclosed to the Ghana News Agency that the ultimate objective was to ensure that by 2029 all communities within Ketu North had access to good drinking water.

“We are laughing and commissioning these projects today and we are targeting to provide 40 communities with mechanized boreholes in 2024 and an additional 60 in 2025,” he stated.

He further indicated that he remained steadfast and committed to striving and extending the water projects to benefit all the communities in the 38 Electoral Areas in the constituency.

Mr Agbana also commended the support of BKQ Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), for championing part of the projects.

“I have already secured support for 25 of the mechanised boreholes and still talking to some other NGOs, individuals, and institutions to make this a reality.”

Mr Agbana further urged other communities that were yet to benefit from the project to keep calm for their turn.

Togbi Adumetenu III, the Chief of Adrume, expressed gratitude for the project and thanked the donors for the kind gesture.

“He who gives you water gives you life, and l promised this facility would be used well for the benefit of all.”

Some of the residents of the communities the GNA interacted with commended the donors for the great initiative.

GNA

