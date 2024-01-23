23 players report to camp as Black Stars gear up for AFCON 2023

By Francis Ofori

Accra, Jan.3, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana held their first training at the Dr. Kwame Kyei Sports Complex on Tuesday as the team prepares for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament.

Mohammed Kudus, Richard Ofori, Jordan Ayew and Inaki Williams were the only players who were yet to report to the team’s camp at Abrankese.

The players were taken through series of training sessions on their first day to get them heated for the battle ahead.

The technical team, led by Chris Hughton had assured Ghanaians his men would put in more efforts going into the competition with hopes of ending its over 40-year trophy drought.

Joseph Wollacott, Lawrence Ati-Zigi, Alidu Seidu, Denis Odoi, Kingsley Schindler, Gideon Mensah, Abdul Fatawu Hamid, Nicholas Opoku and Daniel Amartey were among the first set of players to report to the camp.

The rest are Salisu Mohammed, Alexander Djiku, Baba Iddrisu, Elisha Owusu, Abdul Samed Salis, Richmond Lamptey, Majeed Ashimeru, Andre Ayew, Ransford Yeboah Koningsdorffer, Osman Bukari, Joseph Painstil, Ernest Nuamah, Antoine Semenyo and Jonathan Sowah.

The BlackStars of Ghana would take on Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly on Monday, January 08,2024 before heading to Ivory Coast days after.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled for 13th January,2024 to 11th February,2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

