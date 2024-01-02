Keta Central marks new year with community fun games  

Credit: Benard Worlali Awumee, GNA

Keta (V/R), Jan. 2, GNA – The youth of Keta Central within the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region have held a community fun games, to usher in the new year in a joyful manner.

The games, held on Monday, had Fort Football Club, Shine Football Club, WASCO Football Club, and Crystal FC, all within Keta Central competing.

Mr. Dzikunu Gabriel Dziedzorm, the Assembly member of the area, congratulated the teams after the activities for their display of true sportsmanship during the games.

“I’m very much happy with the energy you all portrayed today. It is a sign of a youthful community and am ready to help develop these human resource.”

Mr. Dzikunu also assured participants of holding a similar event during the Easter festivities.

After eight rounds of matches, Fort FC emerged Winners after beating Shine FC on penalties and later Crystal FC at the finals.

Crystal FC came second with WASCO and Shine Football clubs coming third and fourth places respectively.

The captains of both sides in an address, expressed gratitude to the organisers for the initiative and called for more games to keep them engaged during weekends.

The tournament which was held at the London Park near the main Keta market, was witnessed by hundreds of residents cheering their favourite teams to victory.

Some dignitaries who graced the event were, Mr Kpodo Edem, the Keta NDC constituency Youth Organiser, Mr Awumee Benard Worlali, President of Keta Youth Association, Mr Kwawukumey Seyram, Adadevoh Charles, and some Unit Committee members.

GNA

