Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital records four babies’ deliveries on New Year’s Eve 

By Robert Tachie Menson, GNA

Dormaa-Ahenkro (B/R), Jan. 02, GNA – The Dormaa Presbyterian Hospital recorded four new babies’ delivery on New Year’s Eve.

Two of the babies were born in the morning, one in the afternoon, and another one in the evening, Ms. Francisca Pomaa, Senior Staff Mid-wife at the Labour Ward of the Hospital told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region.

Three out of the four babies delivered by spontaneous vaginal delivery (SVD) were in good state of health, whilst one whose mother delivered through caesarean section died afterwards due to a condition called fetal distress (a heart rate beat complications), she said.

Ms. Pomaa explained the mother who lost the baby developed high blood pressure and was referred from a health centre at Danyame, a community in the Municipality.

She emphasised the need for pregnant women to patronise ante-natal services to help early detection and prevention of complications at the point of birth.

GNA

