Julius Malema to hold dialogue with African youth in Accra

By Iddi Yire

Accra, Jan 23, GNA – Mr Julius Malema, the Commander-In-Chief of the Economic Fighters Front (EFF), a political party in South Africa, will on Tuesday, January 23, engage in a dialogue with the youth of Africa, in Accra.

The dialogue, with Mr Malema, would afford the youth of Ghana an opportunity to tap from the reverberating activism and radicalism of the leader of EFF whose passion for a liberated and united Africa remains unquenchable.

A statement issued by Mr Bernard Mornah, the Co-Convenor of AriseGhana, a political press group, made available to the Ghana News Agency said this dialogue with Mr Malema, would be under the auspices of AriseGhana.

Mr Malema, as part of his visit to Ghana, shall pay a courtesy call Mr John Agyekum Kufuor, as well as Mr John Dramani Mahama, the two former Presidents of Ghana.

He would also lay a wreath at the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park in honour of the legendary Pan Africanist and First President of Ghana, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

It AriseGhana takes the opportunity to welcome its revered guest and Comrade to Ghana.

The statement said the public and all progressives are cordially invited to attend and participate in this historic event.

“The quest for a truly liberated and economically independent Africa requires the ideas of people like Comrade Julius Malema and we at AriseGhana are more than elated as we look forward to tomorrow’s event,” the statement said.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

