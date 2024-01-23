NPP constituency primaries: Sunyani East withheld, Dormaa East MP goes unopposed

By Dennis Peprah

Sunyani, Jan. 23, GNA – The impending New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary primaries would only be held in four out of the six constituencies the Party has sitting Members of Parliament (MPs) in the Bono Region.

The leadership of the NPP has set Saturday, January 27 for the Party’s parliamentary primaries to elect Election 2024 parliamentary candidates for the constituencies.

The Party has elected parliamentary candidates in its orphan constituencies (constituencies with no sitting MPs of the Party) already.

In the Bono Region, the NPP occupies six out of the 12 parliamentary seats, with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) having the remaining six seats.

According to Mr Henry Osei Karikari, the Bono Regional Election Director of the NPP, the Sunyani East constituency still had internal party issues to be resolved, saying with that, the primaries in the constituency had been withheld.

That implied that more than 1,000 delegates in the constituency would not participate in the party’s Saturday constituency primaries.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Sunyani, Mr Karikari explained no aspirant filed to contest Mr Paul Twum Barimah, the incumbent MP for Dormaa East, and would therefore go unopposed.

The primaries would be held at Sunyani West, Dormaa Central, Berekum East, and Berekum West constituencies.

Mr Karikari said all was set for the primaries in the region, saying the party was in touch with the Electoral Commission and the Police to ensure credible and peaceful primaries.

GNA

