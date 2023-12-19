Voting commences at Eshiem and Afranse Electoral Area in Ajumako

By Prince Acquah,

Ajumako (C/R), Dec. 19, GNA – Voting has started at the Eshiem and Afranse Electoral Area in the Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam District, with a low voter turnout despite the enthusiasm that characterised the campaign.

A total of 67 out of the 1,164 expected voters had cast their ballots at the Methodist Church Eshiem polling stations one and two, with about 20 people in the queues as of 08:43 hours.

At the D/A Primary School Afranse polling Centre, 46 out of the 564 expected voters had voted.

The contesting candidates are Mr Maxwell Affenyi, 37, a teacher; Mr Jonathan Donkor, 45, an electrician; and the incumbent Assembly Member, Mr Evans Ebenezer Mensah, also a 43-year-old teacher.

There are nine aspirants including a 65-year-old woman contesting to be Unit Committee members.

Old men and women were already seated at the polling centres as at 05:20 hours, when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) arrived.

As of 0600 hours, officials of the Electoral Commission had already set up the voting booths and cordoned off the voting areas in full readiness for the exercise.

Security personnel have been deployed to ensure peace and order.

Mr Obodai Tetteh Eric, the Presiding Officer for Methodist Church Eshiem polling centre two, said he was expecting a high turnout for the exercise considering the high level of enthusiasm expressed by the voters.

Mr Eric Koduah, the Presiding Officer for Eshiem Methodist Church polling centre one, said they faced some technical hitches at the beginning of the exercise, but it had been resolved.

“We had a network issue when we started but now, we are fine. We have also called the office and they said they are coming right away,” he said.

The last few days ahead of the District Level Elections saw intensified campaigns by the various aspirants and their supporters to whip up interest and woo the electorate.

While some aspirants organised football galas, others organised night floats, particularly targeting the youth.

A prominent characteristic of the campaign was monetary demands by some voters and the willingness of some aspirants to entice voters, the GNA observed.

GNA

