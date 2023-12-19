DLE:Polls start late at Kotoku Electoral Area

By Gifty Amofa

Accra, Dec.19, GNA – Polls opened late at Railways Office Kotoku Polling Stations in the ongoing District Level Elections.

Four polling stations: Railways Office Kotoku 1A, Railways Office Kotoku 1B, Railways Office Kotoku 2A and Railways Office Kotoku 2B, all started voting after 0700 hours, with some voters expressing disappointment at the situation.

The GNA observed that all the centres set up around 0830 hours due to the late arrival of electoral materials.

At all the four voters, only 10 persons had cast their votes as at 0903 hours.

The stations are part of the 12 stations across the Kotoku Electoral Area.

Three candidates are contesting the Assembly member position.

They are Mr Francis Botchway, Madam Beatrice Badasu and Mr Newlove Odartei Mohammed Jonas Malm.

With the Unit Committee members, the electorate have 18 members, four females, out of which five will be elected to represent the people on the Committee.

Mr Christopher K. Sogblemu, the Presiding Officer (PO) of the Railways Office Kotoku 1A, said there were 561 voters on the register.

He said the polls started late because he had to distribute electoral materials to other centres, including Amasaman, adding that he and his team started the distribution at 0200 hours.

Mrs Margaret Denu, Presiding Officer for Railways Office Kotoku 1B Polling station, said 560 voters were expected to cast their ballots.

At the Railways Office Kotoku 2A, Mr Michael Dorfenyo, the Presiding Officer, said 468 were on the voters’ register.

Ishmael Nii Dodoo, the Presiding Officer for the Railways Office Kotoku 2B, told GNA that 467 voters were expected to vote, but only four had cast their votes at 0903 hours.

All the officers said there had not been any challenges so far.

Some voters were not happy that the EC had stopped using the indelible ink, which helped check over voting in past elections.

The EC explained that the biometric processes would ‘cure’ that.

There was calm at all the polling stations visited, with voting moving on smoothly.

GNA

