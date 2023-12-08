By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Dec. 8, GNA – Professor Peter Twumasi, Director General, National Sports Authority (NSA), says the government has made a substantial contribution to the growth of sports in the country, particularly in infrastructure.

He said that sports were crucial to the nation’s socioeconomic development and that, over the previous seven years, the government had heavily supported the sector to ensure its expansion.

Prof Twumasi, was speaking at the Sixth Volta Trade and Investment Fair’s Sports Investment Summit and Awards, dubbed: “Sports as an Economic Driver: Nurturing Talent and Investment for a Thriving AfCFTA Era”.

He said sports development and promotion in Ghana have advanced significantly, and “sports as a socio-economic driving tool is an area we must look into to explore the various opportunities.”

Prof Twumasi said the government’s construction of various sports infrastructure would make the nation competitive in the bidding process for hosting rights and serve as a hub to draw in more tourists and investors.

He emphasised the need of fully utilising Ghana’s sporting talents, which he said were in abundance to advance the development of the country.

He said sports have played a significant role in fostering national unity, generating employment opportunities, and promoting peace throughout the continent.

Dela Gadzanku, Chairman of Association of Ghana Industries, Eastern, Volta and Oti said, the previous fair focused on agribusiness and city tourism.

He said this year the focus was on the African Continental Free Trade Area AfCFTA, sports and manufacturing with the aimed to use sports to bring development into the region.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

