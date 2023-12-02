PRO of the NHIA wins Adaklu Constituency NPP Parliamentary Primary 

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor

Adaklu Waya (V/R), Dec. 02 GNA – Mr Bright Nyatsikor, the Volta and Oti Public Relations Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, has been declared winner of the Adaklu Constituency New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Primary in the Volta Region.

He pulled 116 votes, followed closely by Madam Juliana Kpedekpo, Adaklu District Chief Executive, who polled 114 votes, while Mawunyo Aklamanu, had 19 votes.

There were 253 names in the register out of which 250 voted, with three absentees and one rejected ballot.

The election was orderly and peaceful, and supervised by the Adaklu District Office of the Electoral Commission.

