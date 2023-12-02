NPP officials elected parliamentary candidates

By Christopher Arko

Accra, Dec. 3, GNA – Some New Patriotic Party (NPP) top officials Saturday were elected candidates for the Party ahead of the 2024 General Election.

The primaries took place in 111 out of the 137 orphan constituencies, with some aspirants going unopposed.

Among the officials elected are Pius Enam Hadzide, Chief Executive Officer of the National Youth Authority (NYA).

He polled 423 votes to become the Party’s candidate for the Asuogyaman constituency.

He beat three other aspirants – Paul Ansah, who polled 131 votes, Michael Ansah, 113 votes and Nana Abrokwa Asare, 95 votes.

In the Western Region, Barbara Oteng Gyasi, a former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, won by 973 votes in the Prestea Huni Valley parliamentary primary. She beat Theophilus Tawiah, who garnered 255 votes.

In the Greater Accra region, Dr Bernard Okoe Boye, the Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority and a former MP for the area, had 902 votes, beating stiff competition from Clifford Martey, Ibrahim Adjei, a presidential staffer, and Collins Nii Ashitey Ollenu, a businessman.

Also, in the Okaikwei North constituency, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry won the parliamentary primary with 341 votes.

She beat Alberta Afia Akoto, a former Deputy Chief Executive of MASLOC, who had 228 votes and Fuseini Issa, a former MP for the constituency, who had 114 votes.

Kenneth Kwabena Agyei Kuranchie, Editor of the Daily Searchlight Newspaper, polled 27 votes, Prince Owusu Mensah had six votes and Nyarko Stephen Adipa, garnered 108 votes.

Also, in the Adentan constituency, Akosua Manu, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Youth Authority, polled 814 votes to beat two other aspirants.

Kwasi Obeng Fosu had 638 and Kwame Obimpeh Winfred Nartey had 18 votes.

Similarly, In the Ablekuma Central Constituency, Jefferson Sackey, a Deputy Director of Communication at the Office of the President, beat three other contenders, Collins Amoah, a businessman; Ebenezer Nii Narh Nartey, a former MP for the constituency; and Samuel Brako-Amoafo, also a businessman.

He won by polling 539 of the votes cast.

In the Klottey Korle Constituency, Nii Noi Nortey won the parliamentary primary with 838 votes.

Other aspirants, Harold Quartey, polled 116 votes while Rexford Oppong, got 94 votes.

In the Odododiodio constituency, Nii Lante Bannerman, lost to Abdul Manaf Nii Adjei Sowah, who had 737 votes.

Nii Lante Bannerman got 524 votes.

