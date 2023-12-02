Businessman wins NPP Odododiodoo primary

By Edward Acquah, GNA

Accra, Dec. 2, GNA – Mr Abdul Mannaf Sowah, businessman and TESCON Patron of the Accra Technical University, has been elected to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Odododiodoo Constituency in the 2024 parliamentary election.

Mr Sowah defeated Nii Lantey Bannerman, who represented the NPP in Odododiodioo in 2016 and 2020 elections.

After a heated contest, Sowah polled 737 votes whiles Bannerman secured 524 votes, out of 1261 total valid votes cast.

The NPP will be seeking to reclaim the Odododiodioo seat in 2024 after losing the seat to the National Democratic Congress in 2000.

The 2024 parliamentary election is expected to be very competitive as Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, the incumbent NDC MP for Odododiodioo has announced his decision not to contest the seat in 2024, after representing the people in Parliament since 2013.

Saturday’s election at Odododiodioo was generally calm and peaceful, with no major incident before, during and after the voting process.

Speaking to journalists after the election, Mr Sowah said he was humbled by his election and pledged to clinch victory for the NPP in 2024.

“I am going to recapture the seat for the NPP. I am coming from the stronghold of the NDC and none of their candidates can match me,” he said.

GNA



Share this: Tweet



WhatsApp



Email

