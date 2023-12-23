NSA honors 30 retired senior staff 

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, Dec. 23, GNA – The Senior Staff Association of the National Sports Authority (NSA) has held the 2023 end-of-year dinner and awards night, with 30 retired senior staff receiving awards for their contribution towards the development of sports in Ghana.

In attendance were the retirees, dignitaries, other guests and Professor Peter Twumasi Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA).

Speaking at the ceremony, Madam Christiana Naa Merley Ashley said the programme was part of her campaign message.

“During my campiagn, I promised to bring the retirees together for us to learn from their experiences and this event is a testimony to that.”

She said, “this award is so dear to my heart, and I wish I can orgnanise it twice a year. Our retirees outside think we have forgotten about them, but today they were sharing tears of joy at my office”.

“I’m happy we met them, enjoy and learn from them. They have rich experience and I want to get more and learn more from them, to make my work very rich.”

Mr. Avio Song a retired staff who has worked for 25 years thanked the organisers of the programme.

He said, “I feel very happy that this thing has come on at least for today I have an answer for what my boy used to ask me years back, that daddy! what shows you have work with NSA before?”

“But for today I have something to tell him that my efforts have been recognized.”

“And this is a refreshing for most of us and we thank the organisers, the President of the senior staff association, the Director general, we pray that many more of such things should come on.”

The programmed was sponsored by National Sports Authority, Stanbic bank, Jolly Homes, Golden Coast Hotel, Cave and Gardens Gh Ltd, Egalite, Soccer box, Stephen Asante Bekoe, Jolly Homes, Ocean Spray, Condor Peak, Estracie event and ushering agency.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

