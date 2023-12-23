Ghana Premier League: Stalemate as “Ga Mashie” derby ends goalless in Kumasi 

By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA

Kumasi, Dec. 23, GNA – They Kumasi edition of the “Ga Mashie derby” between Accra Great Olympics and Accra Hearts of Oak played at the Baba Yara Stadium failed to produce a goal as the two city rivals settled for a goalless draw.

Playing away from their favourite Accra Sports Stadium which has been closed to sporting activities this festive season, none of the perennial rivals succeeded in earning the bragging right after sharing the spoils.

The match started on a boring note with both teams failing to utilise possessing to their advantage ten minutes into the game.

Their play were characterised by faulty passes and lack of desire to break each other’s defence.

Benjamin Asare was forced to exhibit great goalkeeping skills to deny Salifu Ibrahim a 14th minute opener after delivering a brilliant free kick just outside the box.

Great Olympics stepped up their game after the first quarter of an hour with Michael Osei causing all sort of problems for the backline of the Phobians.

The “Dade Boys” continued to dictate the pace of the game as they grew in confidence, but it was Hearts of Oak who almost stole the lead when Salifu’s strike hit the woodwork against the run of play.

Enoch Asubonteng missed perhaps the biggest chance of the half at the near post when his diving header went wide after being set up by Ramos Kashala who sent in a scintillating cross from the right.

Referee Selorm Yao Bless ended proceedings three minutes later as both teams failed to find the back of the net.

Olympics was the first to make an attempt at goal upon resumption, but Christopher Nettey’s effort only went across the face of the goalpost without troubling Richard Attah who started ahead of Richmond Ayi for the first time in in many matches.

Coach Abdul Bashiru introduced new Ivorian signing, Kassim Cisse 15 minutes into the half to add some bite to the Phobian attack which appeared dormant thus far.

The two teams at this point threw caution to the wind as they attacked each other in a desperate search for the opener which was proving elusive.

As the incursions switched from one end of the field to the other, Olympics for a moment thought they were in the lead only for Attah to stretch to his elastic limit to prevent a goal-bound ball from entering the net.

That spectacular save drew a thunderous applause from both set of fans, a gesture which obviously boosted the confidence of the shot stopper who has come under scathing criticisms for unpardonable errors.

The save also fetched the Phobians one point in the “Ga Mashie” derby with no decent chance afterwards till referee Bless ended the match.

