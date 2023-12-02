Hajia Humu represents Wa Central Constituency NPP in 2024 

By Philip Tengzu

Wa, (UW/R), Dec. 02, GNA – Hajia Humu Awudu has beaten Alhaji Isshaku Tahiru Moomin, the Wa Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) to represent the Wa Central Constituency in the 2024 general election.

Out of a total of 1,025 valid votes cast, Hajia Awudu garnered 567 votes, Alhaji Moomin had 441 votes while Mr Abdul-Nayar Issahaku, the third candidate and new entrant managed 17 votes with one rejected ballot.

The Wa Municipal Electoral Commission (EC) supervised the election held at the Wa Technical Institute with the presence of security personnel from the Ghana Police Service to ensure sanity throughout the exercise.

Mr Adams Isshaku Thirdman, the returning officer at the centre announced the results and declared Hajia Humu Awudu as the winner of the contest.

This is the second time Hajia Awudu has beaten Alhaji Moomin in the primaries after she beat him with a vote margin of 42 in the 2020 primaries.

In a message shortly after the declaration, Hajia Awudu thanked the delegates for reposing their confidence in her again.

She also thanked her supporters and members of the party for believing in her and rallying behind her throughout the campaign and said, “The win is not my victory; it is a victory for the party.”

“Insha Alla, I know God is going to do it for us, we are poised this time to save Wa Central and we are going to do that,” Hajia Awudu said.

Mr Abdul-Nayar Issahaku, one of the contenders, commended Hajia Awudu for winning the elections and pledged his support for her in her bid to represent the Wa Central Constituency in Parliament in 2025.

“This is a democracy, and the majority has spoken, the minority should support her. The important thing for us is to win the seat in 2024”, Mr Issahaku indicated.

Mr Saanbaye Basilide Kangbere, the Upper West Regional Chairman of the NPP, entreated the members of the party in the region to reunite after the exercise to forge ahead for victory for the party in 2024.

In the Wa West Constituency, Mr James Saatri Kpir-Faatey won the contest; Hajia Aisha Salifu, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Zongo Development Fund (General Service), won in the Jirapa Constituency; Mr Nadi Imoro Sanda, the District Chief Executive for Daffiama-Bussie-Issa won in that Constituency.

The rest were: Lawra Constituency, Mr Jacob Dery, the Lawra MCE, Wa East Constituency, Dr Ewura S. K. Mahama, the Wa East DCE, and Sissala West Constituency, Mr Salifu Naliwie Baluwie won in that constituency.

