Markaz-Al-Bishara fetes 1,500 children in Northern Region

By Solomon Gumah, GNA

Zagyuri (N/R), Dec 23, GNA – The management of Markaz-Al-Bishara Child Development Programme, (MABCDP), a local NGO, has organised separate Christmas parties for about 1,500 children in the Northern region to put smiles on their faces.

The children were treated to music, food, and assorted beverages, and engaged in various fun games including egg race, sack race, dancing round the chair, and fill in the bottle race.

The event, held separately at school clusters in the Kumbungu District, Sagnarigu and Gushegu Municipalities in the Northern Region, was in partnership with Children Believe, as part of its activities to mark the end of the 2023 fiscal year.

Mr Joshua Sayibu, Programme Manager, MABCDP, speaking at the party at the Zagyuri Anglican School in the Sagnarigu Municipality, said it was an annual event, which sought to educate the children on the essence of Christmas celebration and how they could conduct themselves during the festive season.

Mr Sayibu said it was further to afford children the opportunity to have fun and entertain themselves to remain healthy.

He advised them to take their academic activities seriously as they went on Christmas break.

Reverend Father Ebenezer Dekuku, Parish Priest, Zagyuri Anglican Church, whose speech was read on his behalf, spoke on the importance of Christmas, and said it was a season for showing love and sharing.

He said the purpose of Christmas was to demonstrate compassion and forgiveness to enhance peaceful coexistence.

He advised the children to be good and endeavour to work hard to become responsible citizens for the country.

Mr Alhassan Alidu Junior, Sagnarigu Municipal Director of Education, whose speech was read on his behalf, encouraged the children to take their education seriously to attain their dreams.

He assured them of the commitment of the Ghana Education Service to support them to achieve holistic academic development.

MABCDP is a locally registered NGO and has been working in the Kumbungu District, Sagnarigu and Gushegu Municipalities for over two decades in the areas of education, health and nutrition, water and sanitation, and sustainable livelihoods.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

