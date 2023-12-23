UDS Mall razed down 

By Albert Futukpor, GNA

Tamale, Dec. 23, GNA – Fire has gutted UDS Mall, a shopping centre at the Tamale Campus of the University for Development Studies, destroying everything in the facility, which serves the student community and some members of the public.

The fire was said to have started around 1000hours on Friday and destroyed the shopping centre, which had facilities such as a printing press, a hairdressing salon, and a provision stall.

Mr Christian Abi, Chief Executive Officer of UDS Mall, who was in tears while narrating the incident to the Ghana News Agency, said the items destroyed were worth over a million Ghana Cedis.

He said the situation was unbearable as he had lost all his investments and appealed to members of the public to come to his aid.

Meanwhile, personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service, who were called in, have begun investigations into cause of the fire at the facility.

GNA

